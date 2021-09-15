'Precautionary' boil water notice issued for Dannevirke

Due to issues with Dannevirke's impounded supply, Tararua District Council is unable to take water from this source when it is turbid, prompting the boil water notice. Photo / NZME

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Dannevirke due to heavy rain causing dirty water.

The Tararua District Council issued the notice on Wednesday afternoon.

The explanation given was that heavy rain had resulted in turbid (dirty) source water, to the point where the existing water treatment plant could not reduce the turbidity to levels required by the NZ Drinking Water Standards.

No E.coli was detected in the water.

"Due to current challenges with Dannevirke's impounded supply, we are currently unable to take water from this when the source water is turbid," the notice issued by council said.

"This was a known risk and repairs to the impounded supply are expected to begin this week pending weather conditions."

Council apologised for the inconvenience and said a team was monitoring the situation.

A further update will be provided later today

.

Until otherwise notified, Dannevirke residents should boil water before using it for:

• drinking (including making of sachet juice/drinks);

• making ice;

• food preparation;

• brushing teeth; and

• preparing infant/toddler formula.

Electric jugs with a cut-off switch can be used as long as they are full – allow the water to come to the boil and wait for it to switch off (do not hold the switch down to increase the boiling time). Water can also be placed in a clean metal pan and brought to a rolling boil for one minute. Boiled water should be covered and allowed to cool in the same container.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, pregnant women, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. If you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor or Healthline 0800 611 116.

Those with questions or concerns, can contact Tararua District Council directly on 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110.