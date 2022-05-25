A dairy in Canterbury has been targeted by burglars for the third time this morning,
Police say they were called to a commercial premises in Prebbleton, Selwyn District, after a ram raid burglary about 3.35am on Thursday.
Items were taken and they are making inquiries into the incident.
A spokesperson for the Prebbleton Dairy on Springs Rd confirmed it happened at their store.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"It is basically the third time," he told the Herald,
A post on the Prebbleton Community group on Facebook on April 27 said someone smashed into the front door of the dairy and "steal a few things."
Last week, Barkers' Convenience Store in Hornby was targeted with the offenders taking "a lot" of cigarettes.
A few days before that incident on May 13, there was another ram raid and attempted burglary at the On The Spot on Hamill Rd in Halswell.
A vehicle was located at the scene but it did not appear anything was taken from the premises.