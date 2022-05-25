The Prebbleton Dairy in Canterbury has reportedly been targeted by burglars for the third time. Photo / George Heard

A dairy in Canterbury has been targeted by burglars for the third time this morning,

Police say they were called to a commercial premises in Prebbleton, Selwyn District, after a ram raid burglary about 3.35am on Thursday.

Items were taken and they are making inquiries into the incident.

A spokesperson for the Prebbleton Dairy on Springs Rd confirmed it happened at their store.

"It is basically the third time," he told the Herald,

A post on the Prebbleton Community group on Facebook on April 27 said someone smashed into the front door of the dairy and "steal a few things."

Last week, Barkers' Convenience Store in Hornby was targeted with the offenders taking "a lot" of cigarettes.

A few days before that incident on May 13, there was another ram raid and attempted burglary at the On The Spot on Hamill Rd in Halswell.

Police were notified of an attempted burglary at the On The Spot on Hamill Rd in Halswell on May 13. Photo / NZME

A vehicle was located at the scene but it did not appear anything was taken from the premises.