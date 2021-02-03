Pre-school teacher deregistered for serious misconduct after using force on kids

New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal said an early childhood teacher's rough handling of kids amounted to serious misconduct. Photo / 123rf

An early childcare teacher has been deregistered for using physical force on two young children and grabbing a third child, causing him to bang his head on a couch.

The Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC) charged Philippa Baillie with serious misconduct - with the case heard by the New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal.

The CAC alleged that while working at Precious Pipis Childcare Centre Baillie grabbed and moved a 4-year-old child, causing him to hit his head on a couch in October 2018.

The incident happened only a few months after she began employment at the centre.

Another teacher at the centre witnessed the event and described it in more detail to the tribunal.

That teacher said the 4-year-old boy was sitting in front of Baillie with another child and they were both fidgety.

She said Baillie stood up, grabbed the boy by both the arm and leg, threw him sideways about two metres onto the couch, where he hit his head on the arm of the couch and looked shocked.

The CAC also alleged to the tribunal that less than a fortnight later, Baillie used "unreasonable physical force" against two more children in two separate incidents.

On November 8, 2018, the same teacher that witnessed the first event said she advised Baillie they needed to move the children's beds from one room to another as there was not sufficient staff to supervise sleeping children in both rooms.

The teacher said Baillie settled some children, then picked up a 3-year-old child from behind, "flipped him" over two children trying to sleep and then "slammed him down on the ground in front of her".

Later in the day, the teacher said Baillie roughly handled a 15-month-old boy, taking hold of his arms and body and turning him on his stretcher bed, then back again, when he became restless.

The child hit his head on the bar of the bed "quite hard", the teacher said

In the tribunal's decision, the centre's manager at the time said she raised the three incidents with Baillie, who denied getting angry or rough with the three children, but according to the manager, mentioned she did feel stressed sometimes.

The manager said she offered Baillie stress management, but it was declined, and subsequently the centre terminated her employment.

In its findings, the tribunal said it was satisfied that the evidence proved it is "more probable than not" that Baillie did grab the child during the October incident, and use force against two other children during the November incidents.

The tribunal said Baillie's actions constituted serious misconduct and it cancelled her registration and ordered her to pay 50 per cent of the CAC's costs.

Though she had engaged with the proceedings early on, she later withdrew and offered to "voluntarily relinquish" her ability to practise teaching.

A spokesperson from Precious Pipis Childcare Centre said it was pleased the process had come to an end so it could continue to focus on the children in its care.

"We cannot comment on the specifics of this decision. However, our centre does not tolerate any behaviour that goes against our values of nurturing and caring for our children.

"Our educators at Precious Pipis are experienced people and we take our responsibilities, and the trust parents put in us, very seriously."

Meanwhile, the tribunal has released another decision following allegations that a woman yelled at a child, smacked her on the bottom, grabbed her by the arm and passed her through a gate to another teacher.

Meagan McIlroy-Hoff worked as an early childhood teacher at Omokoroa Preschool from November 28, 2016, until June 5, 2019, a tribunal decision said.

The CAC alleged that the incident happened on April 11, 2019, after McIlroy-Hoff witnessed a young girl grabbing her sparkly headband from the hands of another child and slapping him hard across the face.

She acknowledged smacking the child's bottom "lightly" and immediately knew she had done the "totally wrong thing" and was beside herself with regret.

She described her behaviour as a momentary loss of composure and something she had never done before in her eight years of early childhood teaching.

The tribunal said the challenging behaviour shown by the child did not justify the use of physical force.

It censured the teacher, ordered her to undertake professional development and required her to tell current and prospective employers of the tribunal's decision for three years.