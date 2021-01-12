Prada Cup weather: Sunday likely to rain on boaties as front moves up country

The beach is the place to be for the rest of the week before the rain sets in for many parts of the country, including Auckland, on Sunday. Photo / Peter Meecham

Those keen to watch the Prada Cup kick off on Friday will be in for a hot one, as an area of high pressure lingers over the country.

Saturday is also expected to be nice, according to MetService. However, Sunday is looking more troublesome.

Duty meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says a front begins moving up the North Island on Saturday and at this stage, is set to land in Auckland on Sunday morning.

The rain is forecast to linger around most of the day, and so could have an impact on racing in Auckland's harbour.

Tomorrow, Auckland's weather is expected to be similar to today, with a risk of a shower in the afternoon or evening.

On Friday, the risk of showers disappears, with light winds or sea breezes in the afternoon, and the same again on Saturday.

Up until then, though, most Kiwis can expect mostly fine weather, however inland areas are at risk of showers and even thunderstorms.

"The other trend for inland areas of both islands is isolated showers in the afternoon ... today and tomorrow we do see thunderstorms for North Island's inland areas, nothing too hectic, but just a chance of possibly short, heavy rain."

Those inland areas in the North Island were from Taumarunui and south, including the Tararua Ranges. Tomorrow the risk spreads further north to include Waitomo and inland Waikato.

Temperatures are also a feature over the next few days, especially Friday, with most areas above average.

That included Alexandra, which would likely reach 31C, while Invercargill - which normally averages 19 degrees in January - should get up to 25C by Saturday