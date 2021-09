The winning tickets were bought online in Auckland and Waikato, and at the New World in Alexandra. Photo / John Borren

Powerball has jackpotted to $8 million tonight.

But three lucky Lotto players won $333,333 each, sharing Division One in tonight's off-air Lotto draw.

They were bought online in Auckland and Waikato, and at the New World in Alexandra.

Nobody won Powerball tonight, so it jackpots to $8 million on Wednesday.

Strike Four wasn't struck either, so jackpots to $400,000 on Wednesday.