Power poverty: Company seeks more Govt help for vulnerable communities

Ezra Hiriwani, co-founder of Nau Mai Rā says it's time for systemic change and to spread awareness of people living in power poverty. Photo: Action Station

New Zealand's first Māori-owned electricity retailer Nau Mai Rā has launched a petition, urging power generators and Government to provide better electricity outcomes for vulnerable communities.

New Zealand's residential power prices have surged almost 50 per cent since 2000, faster than most OECD countries.

Consumer NZ stats say 17 per cent of New Zealanders had trouble paying their power bills last year. In Te Tai Tokerau alone, up to 15,500 households spend 10 per cent or more of household income on electricity.

Co-founder Ezra Hiriwani said it's time to make systemic change and spread awareness about the proportion of New Zealanders living in power poverty.

"Power poverty is defined as a household spending more than 10 per cent of their income on power," he said.

"If you don't have enough energy in your home to meet the needs of your whānau, like keeping them warm, keeping them fed, you're living in power poverty."

The Government's 100 per cent carbon neutral goal is also said to increase prices further and disproportionately affect Māori.

The company is asking the Government to nominate a last resort energy retailer that won't turn anyone away, and make affordable wholesale pricing a requirement for electricity generators.

"The Government voiced its commitment to reduce the socio-economic gap between Māori and Pākehā with its Māori Manifesto last year. Now we're presenting an opportunity to make real change where it's needed."

In two weeks, the petition has gained just under 3500 signatures with a goal to reach 4000.