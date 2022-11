A truck moving a house on Triangle Rd in Massey, West Auckland, struck powerlines overnight.

A truck transporting a house in West Auckland struck powerlines overnight - causing a power outage in the area.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Triangle Rd, in Massey, shortly before 11pm.

Locals reported seeing what was described as a “massive flash of green light”. Others took to social media to say they had heard a loud explosion.

Vector lines crews have been working through the night and were due to have power restored to affected homes early this morning.