A man is now before the courts charged with the break-in.

Police have alerted the Privacy Commissioner after a burglar broke into the former Auckland police station and stole documents and expired pepper spray.

The police were made aware of the break-in while carrying out a search warrant at a Mount Albert address where police property was found.

The items found included documents meant for destruction and expired OC spray.

A 41-year-old man was located soon after and charged with unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, burglary and possession of instruments for burglary.

Police are still investigating what additional documents were taken and who might be affected by the privacy breach.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said the break-in event is extremely disappointing, and police were working with the Privacy Commissioner's office and following guidelines in dealing with the situation.