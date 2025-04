One person was seriously injured in a possible shooting in downtown Auckland's Fort St on April 27, 2025. Photo / Katie Oliver

A possible shooting has seriously injured one person in Auckland.

Police rushed to Fort St just before 4am after reports a firearm had been discharged.

“One person was transported to hospital with serious injuries,” said a police spokesperson.

Cordons are in place on Fort St and Jean Batten Pl while police examine the scene.