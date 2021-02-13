Possible fatal accident closes Ti Rakau Drive and Pakuranga Rd

Police have put up a tarpaulin after a motorcyclist and a car collided at the intersection of Pakuranga Rd and Ti Rakau Drive. Photo / Sam Sword

A serious accident has closed the intersection of Ti Rakau Drive and Pakuranga Rd in East Auckland.

A witness said police have put up a tarpaulin around the scene, indicating that someone may have died.

A police spokeswoman said police were called at 7.56am after an accident involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection.

"An update on injuries will be provided when able," she said.

"The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

"The road is closed and could be for some time.

"We ask motorists to avoid the area and to expect delays. We appreciate motorists' patience while diversions are put in place."

St John Ambulance said it was called to the scene but referred questions to police.