Posie Parker protest: Brian Tamaki leads anti-trans protest in Auckland CBD

Destiny Church supporters link arms to keep counter-protesters out of Aotea Square. Photo / Dean Purcell

Destiny Church supporters link arms to keep counter-protesters out of Aotea Square. Photo / Dean Purcell

As British activist Posie Parker sought shelter at Auckland Central Police Station after her ‘Let Women Speak’ event was derailed by a counter-protest, Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has begun leading another protest just hundreds of metres away.

Parker - who says she is a women’s rights supporter - was rushed from Albert Park where she was meant to speak as part of a two-date New Zealand tour after a member of a counter-protest threw a puréed tomato product over here.

Before she was hit by the liquid, her attempts to speak were drowned out by the voices, musical instruments and fog horns of counter-protesters.

Parker was helped to a waiting police car - with some trans-gender rights supporters trying to push their way through security to get to her - and driven from Albert Park.

Posie Parker is rushed from Albert Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

In a YouTube livestream, Parker asked the police officer driving the patrol car to take her to a police station as she was concerned about returning to her hotel, as a threatening note had been left under her door.

Counter-protesters have now arrived at Aotea Square, where Destiny Church is holding a rally.

Speakers at the rally are criticising sex education in schools and trans athletes.

About 500 Destiny supporters are at the rally, holding signs which say “Let our kids be kids” and “We represent fed-up families”.

Vision NZ supporters have linked arms to keep counter-protesters, who made their presence felt earlier at Albert Park, out of Aotea Square.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki arriving at the aborted Posie Parker speaking event at Albert Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Hundreds of Vision NZ protesters are heading down Queen St. Pro-trans counter-protesters can be heard booing at the marchers.

At some points, pro-trans protesters are walking alongside the Vision NZ group, holding up banners supporting the Takatāpui community.