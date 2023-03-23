Anti-trans activist given the green light to enter New Zealand, house sales plummet to a 40-year low and just how bad is the education crisis in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Anti-trans activist given the green light to enter New Zealand, house sales plummet to a 40-year low and just how bad is the education crisis in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland Council say organisers for anti-trans activist Kellie-jay Keen-Minshull’s “Let Women Speak” event have arranged their own security.

The self-described women’s rights campaigner is due to touch down in Aotearoa tomorrow evening, ahead of her event at Albert Park on Saturday.

Both the event, and counter-protests are due to start at the Band Rotunda at 11am.

A council spokesperson told the Herald it received and granted an application for a permit from the event organisers.

“The organisers applied for approval under council’s Public Trading Events and Filming Bylaw 2022 and approval was granted under the bylaw.”

The spokesperson said the organisers have the primary responsibility to ensure they run a safe and secure event and the council has been informed they have hired their own security team.

“All applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis and the granting of an event permit is a regulatory decision – it does not indicate that the council endorses the event.

“Please note that rallies and protests at public spaces do not require event permits. We recognise that Aucklanders hold a wide range of views on issues and that the rights to freedom of expression and assembly are protected by law.”

The spokesperson said the council respects people’s right to freedom of expression and peaceful protests, and the council will be working closely with police to monitor the health, safety and security risks up until the date of the event.

Another protest, organised by Hannah Tamaki’s Vision New Zealand, is also kicking off in Auckland at 11am on Saturday at Aotea Square.

A social media post about the event claims it is to rise up against “radical gender theory”.

Immigration NZ announced on Monday it was reviewing whether she should be able to travel here and in a decision released yesterday, general manager Richard Owen said Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, did not meet the high threshold to be considered an excluded person under section 16 of the Immigration Act 2009.

“We note there is nothing specified in the Immigration Act or immigration instructions which could be used to prevent a person travelling to New Zealand on a temporary basis based on their previous expression of opinion and ideas.”

Owen said the agency appreciated that some people will not agree with this assessment, but it was critical that INZ applies the law in all such cases, regardless of the views the individual holds.