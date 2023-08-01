British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull aka Posie Parker is escorted from Albert Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Posie Parker has written an open letter to the Prime Minister to guarantee her safety when she comes for the court hearing of the person who allegedly assaulted her.

British anti-transgender rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, a self-described as a women’s rights activist and also known as Posie Parker, had to abort her two-event New Zealand tour in March when her planned speech in Albert Park was drowned out by counter-protesters.

Keen-Minshull was doused in a bottle of tomato juice and had to be rushed from the park by security and her supporters. She was later escorted by police.

The woman accused of throwing the juice, Eliana Golberstein, also known as Eli Rubashkyn, 34, pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault in April.

As Parker prepares to return to the country for the court date, she has asked the Prime Minister to ensure her safety.

“Dear Prime Minister, As you will be aware I visited New Zealand in March of this year to facilitate a “Let Women Speak” event. Let Women Speak is a free speech event for women in which we create a public space for them to speak about their fears and concerns that transgenderism poses to the rights, dignity, privacy and health of women and children,” Parker wrote.

She confirmed she was returning for the hearing, and asked if the authorities can “guarantee that I, and the women wishing to attend the event, will be safe?”.

“What assurances can you offer that the police will protect us?” she wrote.

Rubashkyn earlier told the Herald that she had left New Zealand after receiving death threats, and did not plan to return for some time.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.