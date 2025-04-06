Six Greenpeace activists are occupying part of Taranaki's port to protest against Fonterra's use of palm kernel. Photo / Greenpeace

Two activists are locked onto pillars, while another two have unveiled a banner labelling Fonterra butter brand Anchor as a “rainforest killer”.

Agriculture campaigner Sinead Deighton-O’Flynn said they were protesting against the use of palm kernel as cow feed, because of its links to deforestation in South East Asia.

“Every year, New Zealand dairy cows are eating almost two million tonnes of palm kernel that comes from South East Asia, and [it] is contributing to the destruction of rainforests and the endangerment of rare wildlife in South East Asia,” she said.

“We are here calling on Fonterra to phase out the use of palm kernel and to cut their ties to deforestation.”

Deighton-O’Flynn also said the palm industry was driving rare wildlife such as the Sumatran orangutan towards extinction.

Port Taranaki general manager operations Alex Park said the safety of its customers, staff, and protesters was paramount.

“The port operational area is off limits to the public, because it is a hazardous environment, and there are strict health and safety considerations,” he said.

“We understand and accept the public’s right to protest in a peaceful and safe way, but do not condone action that breaches the port boundary and puts the welfare of port staff, customers, and the protesters themselves at risk.”

Fonterra sustainability director Charlotte Rutherford said Fonterra respected the right to protest peacefully, without compromising safety or infringing on private property.

“Fonterra is committed to sustainable sourcing of palm products and is working with others to improve practices across the supply chain.

“As previously mentioned, since learning of allegations around sustainable sourcing, we have been discussing with Agrifeeds our request for evidence that the supply of PKE meets their ‘No Deforestation, No Peat, No Exploitation’ policy.”

- RNZ