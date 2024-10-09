“We have the chance to pull the climate emergency brake by cutting methane emissions now. If the world reduces cow numbers, we can slow down climate change and prevent the worst climate catastrophes.

“As the world’s biggest exporter of dairy products, New Zealand has a huge role to play in this story. That requires us to demand better from our biggest dairy company, Fonterra.”

Deighton-O’Flynne said New Zealand’s dairy herds were sustained through excessive use of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and palm kernel.

“Fonterra could cut methane emissions by ending its reliance on palm kernel, phasing out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, and reducing herd sizes.

“Supporting farmers to shift to more plant-based and ecological farming practices is entirely within Fonterra’s control.”

In a statement, a police spokesperson said the protest was reported at about 7am.

The spokesperson said officers were with protesters on the ground and there were “no issues”.

“Police recognises the right to peaceful protest,” the statement said.

The police statement said unlawful behaviour would result in enforcement action, either at the time or following the event if safety issues prevent immediate action.

“There have been no arrests so far and there are no delays for traffic.”

Police have since removed the banner from the building.

Fonterra has been contacted for comment.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.