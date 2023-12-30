Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Port of Tauranga ‘break in’: Three men wearing hi vis gear allegedly found in imported shipping container area

Jared Savage
By
4 mins to read
The 2024 New Year Honours list has been announced, the average daily Covid case numbers have increased by 3.5% and warnings are issued over the use of fireworks for New Year celebrations. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

A trio of men dressed in hi vis gear allegedly broke into the Port of Tauranga in the middle of the night and were found near the area where imported shipping containers are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand