Porirua ratepayers may have to cough up cash to replace vandalised footpath

A section of graffiti on the new path. Photo / Porirua City Council

Porirua ratepayers may have to swallow the cost of replacing an entire footpath after it was vandalised directly after the concrete was poured.

Last Wednesday a 25m path was poured at Ascot Park Playground, and overnight it was vandalised. Graffiti was scratched into the surface and holes were gouged out of the fresh concrete.

Mayor Anita Baker says it's "hugely disappointing".

Sometimes, we can't have nice things... Yesterday, a 25m concrete path was poured at the northern end of the Ascot Park... Posted by Porirua City Council on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

"I'm just asking people not to destroy property – the cost to the ratepayer is not acceptable."

Contractors are re-visiting the park today to grind down the path and see if this will remove the damage – but if not, the whole thing will need to be torn up and then re-laid.

This could cost up to $7500, according to manager of parks and city services Julian Emeny.

He's got his fingers crossed that grinding down the path works.

"We're going to see how this goes and hopefully it'll work instead of a complete re-laying of the path."

He told the Herald the vandalism is complete random, as a second path laid at the same place on the same day is untouched.

There are no leads on who could have vandalised the path, but Baker says they're welcome to give her a call if they want to fess up.

"It's really annoying I just want them to talk to someone about why they did it there's obviously a reason. They can contact me if they want to. Why did you do it? How can we help you? It can't just be boredom that you do these things."