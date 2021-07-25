Porirua man pleads guilty to bigamy, obtaining by deception

The 48-year-old was due to go on trial at the Porirua District Court today. Photo / File

A Porirua man has pleaded guilty to bigamy.

The 48-year-old was due to go on trial at the Porirua District Court today, charged with bigamy and obtaining by deception.

However, he pleaded guilty to both charges at the start of proceedings.

The man has been remanded on bail until sentencing in September, when his interim name suppression will be reviewed.

He was first granted interim name suppression in November last year.

The argument for it being granted had focused on possible risk of suicide to the defendant, and hardship to his daughter in the form of schoolyard bullying.