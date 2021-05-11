Alleged Porirua bigamist to stand trial in July, name suppression continues

The accused appeared in the Porirua District Court this morning. Photo / File

A decision will be made tomorrow on whether an accused bigamist can keep his name secret.

The man appeared in the Porirua District Court today for a review of his case, and the continued argument for name suppression.

The 48-year-old has previously pleaded not guilty to charges of bigamy and obtaining by deception.

At today's hearing it was decided the two charges would be heard together at a judge-alone trial, starting Monday July 26, while the matter of name suppression would be decided tomorrow afternoon.

The accused was first granted interim name suppression in the Porirua District Court in November.

The argument for it being granted had focused on possible risk of suicide to the defendant, and hardship to his daughter in the form of schoolyard bullying.

A decision on whether it should continue was put off for a third time in February, when it was determined the defendant was fit to stand trial.

The court heard today the accused was still at a "very real risk" of suicide.