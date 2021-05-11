Budget 2021: Government moves to close 'obvious' early childhood pay gap with $170m funding boost

Education Minister Chris Hipkins during his announcement at Capital Kids Co-operative early learning centre in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has moved to close the "obvious pay gap" between primary and high school teachers and early childhood teachers with a $170 million pay parity scheme.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said that as of July 1, the pay packets for early childhood teachers will be bumped.

The minimum pay, for those in a collective agreement, will move from $49,862 to $51,358 per annum.

Another set of higher funding rates will be made available from January 1, 2022, for those who have a collective agreement with the Government, Hipkins said.

"Such a change would benefit teachers earning from around $50,000 to around $65,000, with some getting increases of as much as 17 per cent."

"It's only fair that teachers with the same qualifications carrying out the same work get paid equally," Hipkins said.

The $170m – which is spread over four years – is a pre-budget announcement from the Government.

Hipkins said that the pay moves will address difficulties with recruitment and reduce turnover in education and care services as fewer teachers leave for higher pay elsewhere.

"This will help enable teachers to provide the consistent and secure relationships children need."

Closing this pay gap was a process the Government began last year – Hipkins said it will be something ministers and officials will continue to work towards during this term of Government.

He told media at an early learning centre in Wellington that the Government committed to delivering salary increases to lower-paid workers and supporting pay parity.

"This Government is committed to delivering salary increases to lower-paid workers and supporting pay parity, while carefully managing the books and paying down debt.

"The goal is to lift wages and address historic inequities in the workforce while protecting jobs."