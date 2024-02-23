Damage to the Makaramu Bridge was identified as part of quarterly routine inspections.

Some Pōrangahau Beach residents are calling for ”residents only” to be allowed over the damaged Makaramu Bridge, as travellers have been observed ignoring signs imposing a weight limit on the structure.

The bridge is the only access to Te Paerahi Beach, a settlement of permanent residents and baches, which also attracts freedom campers and fishing enthusiasts.

But the behaviour of drivers has caused concern to locals since the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council imposed a 3.5 tonne weight limit on vehicles using the bridge, after an inspection by engineers in January found structural deterioration on the bridge beam at one of the joints.

The weight limit restricts many vehicles towing caravans, and most RVs, from access to the campsites and the beach.

Signs were immediately placed at the bridge, and concrete barriers installed to prevent larger vehicles from using the structure, but the council took to social media to reinforce the importance of the safety measures after the concrete blocks were moved and the weight restriction repeatedly violated.

Now some residents are calling for stricter measures, saying “If no one does as the signs say, one day that bridge will be gone and no one will get in or out.”

One local commented on Facebook: “We actually stopped a vehicle towing a motor home from crossing the other day. The sign is big enough and the boulders are big enough. Maybe a sign in Waipukurau would help so people aren’t travelling all that way, especially if they’re tourists.”

Others are calling for the council to “close the freedom camping grounds to motorhomes and caravans, for the security of our people who live at the beach” and more strongly, “Stay off the bloody bridge unless you are well under the weight. This bridge is the only access for residents who live at the beach. Have a bit of respect.”

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker replied to the concerns on a recent Facebook post, saying “We are aware there are concerns within the community about the safety of the bridge into Te Paerahi Beach (Pōrangahau).

“Please be assured that the safety of the community is our number one priority and we understand how important the bridge is to the community.

“Our bridge engineers are assessing the bridge for movement every two days and following any significant event such as an earthquake, heavy rainfall or flooding. While there have been visual changes, these are superficial and are not compromising the structural integrity of the bridge any further.

“We will have people at the turnoff on the weekends from first light until dark when the bridge is used most to ensure people are aware of the restrictions.

“If the monitoring shows that there is any further structural damage from our last assessment, we will not hesitate to introduce further restrictions to ensure the safety of the community.

“It is vital this is fixed. And pronto. But if we can keep those big vehicles off it, we can get it to last until the fix is in place. I am expecting we will have the details of the proposal to fix by Friday.”

In the meantime, the rules for crossing the Makaramu Bridge to access Te Paerahi Beach are:

Light vehicles only (under 3500kg)

One vehicle at a time

30km/h speed limit

No motorhomes, caravans, boats or horse floats

No heavy vehicles

Do not move the concrete barriers

And one resident is urging people to: “Only come if you need to not because you want to. Ngā mihi.”



