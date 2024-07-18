The building was insured but the pair did not have contents insurance.

“We have managed to clean up most of the rubbish this afternoon, with the help of our lovely neighbours,” Buddies Dog Salon posted to Facebook.

“We’re currently assessing what needs to be replaced and what can be fixed as well as trying to reorganise everything back to its place.”

The pair did not want to comment further other than to say they were humbled by help and support from neighbouring businesses cleaning up and kind words from customers.

Gary Holmes of the Glen Innes Business Association was saddened by the incident and said there was no indication why the business was targeted.

The business was in a block of three but was the only one affected.

“It’s really disappointing this has happened, we don’t know who has done this or why,” he said.

Walls were smashed through and light fittings hang from the broken ceiling at Buddies Dog salon in Glen Innes after the random attack. Photo / Facebook

“What is great to see is that businesses and the local community has rallied around Buddies and are supporting them through the Givealittle page so they can reopen.”

Loyal customer Peter Ho li Goh had set up a Givealittle page to help the pair replace equipment so they could reopen.

“We have all been shocked and disgusted by the vandalism and burglary of Buddies Dog Salon,” Ho li Goh said.

“Takako and Haruka, mother and daughter team for the past nine years have given so much joy to us dog owners and our furry companions.”

Expensive dog grooming scissors were used to cut through gib and destroy furnishings at Buddies Dog Salon in Glen Innes. Photo / Facebook

More than $3000 had been donated with messages of support for the business which also had 5-star reviews on Facebook and Google.

Of the more than 50 contributions to the Givealittle page, most were on behalf of canine customers such as Milo the Labradoodle and Potato, Toby and Leo who sent kind words and “licks”.

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and consumer affairs.



