Vandals broke in through the roof and destroyed fittings and equipment at Buddies Dog Salon in Glen Innes. Photo / Facebook
The owners of a popular Auckland dog grooming salon are reeling after their shop was attacked by vandals who stole expensive equipment and smashed through walls and ceilings.
Mother and daughter team Takako and Haruka at Buddies Dog Salon in Glen Innes arrived at work on Sunday to find their beloved salon destroyed with specialist grooming tools stolen and fittings demolished.
It is understood the offenders accessed the shop through the roof and used dog grooming scissors to cut through gib and rip apart furnishings in the seemingly random attack.
Takako and Haruka worked all morning contacting customers and postponing appointments so they did not waste a trip to the salon.
Police have taken fingerprints from the scene and the pair has been able to clear the mess.
