Christopher Luxon after giving a speech to the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce at the University of Waikato this week. Photo / Alex Cairns

National and Act have the numbers to govern alone, according to the latest poll.

The 1News Kantar Public poll said National was on 37 per cent up 3 points on its last poll two months ago and Labour is on 35 per cent, down 1 point. Act was on 11 per cent.

National would bring in 47 seats on these numbers. Add to that the 15 seats from Act - and it makes 62 seats and enough to form a government. A Labour-Greens-Te Pāti Māori combination only reached 58 seats.

The Green Party dropped significantly, lowering by 4 points to just 7 per cent - this would result in 9 seats in Parliament. NZ First was steady at 3 per cent and Te Pāti Māori was down 1 point to 2 per cent.

In preferred the PM race, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins dropped two points to 25 per cent while National’s Christopher Luxon had a 1 point bump to 18 per cent. Act’s David Seymour was in third at 7 per cent, with NZ First’s Winston Peters and the Greens’ Chlöe Swarbrick also featuring. Four minor parties reached 1 per cent in tonight’s poll - The Opportunities Party, Democracy NZ, Cannabis Party and New Conservative.

The poll was conducted between Saturday and yesterday, meaning those polled would have had at least two days to absorb the Government’s Budget 2023 and give their verdict.

The last 1News Kantar Public poll, taken immediately after Hipkins became Prime Minister in January, showed a surge in support for Labour with the party on 38 per cent – up five points since the end of last November - while National had dropped one to 37 per cent.

Hipkins had gone straight from zero to 23 per cent as preferred PM - while Jacinda Ardern plummeted immediately to just 5 per cent. Luxon had dropped slightly to 22 per cent as preferred PM.

Act was on 10 per cent (down 1), the Green Party on 7 per cent (down 2) and NZ First had dropped back to 2 per cent (down 2). Te Pāti Māori was on 1 per cent.

Tonight’s results would also reflect people’s feelings towards National this month ruling out working with Te Pāti Māori in any kind of arrangement after the election.

Christopher Luxon says he won't work with Te Pāti Māori. Photo / Alex Burton

The most recent Newshub Reid Research Poll was conducted during the time Luxon made the decision, but the impact of the move should become more clear through tonight’s poll.

Newshub’s poll, published on May 14, showed Te Pāti Māori in the kingmaker position with neither Labour-Greens or National-Act able to form a government.

In that poll, Labour was at 35.9 per cent, down 2.1 points. National was trailing just behind on 35.3 per cent, down 1.3 points.

Act was largely unchanged on 10.8 per cent and the Greens were unchanged at 8.1 per cent.

Te Pāti Māori registered a small jump of 1.7 points to 3.5 per cent so would require an electorate win to enter Parliament. New Zealand First rose 0.8 points to 3 per cent, while the Opportunities Party reached 2 per cent with a 0.5-point boost.

On those numbers, a Labour-Greens-Te Pāti Māori coalition would reach 61 seats - enough to form a government.

Hipkins maintained his position as preferred Prime Minister at 23.4 per cent, up 3.8 points. Luxon was behind on 16.4 per cent, down 2.4 points.

The poll also asked people whether they felt the two Chrises were in touch with issues affecting New Zealanders.

It found 50 per cent thought Hipkins was in touch while 35.6 per cent thought he was out of touch. It was near the opposite for Luxon, with 37.2 per cent and 47 per cent respectively.