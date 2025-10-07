The activist actor who livestreamed a pro-Palestine protest outside Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters’ house has spoken out, saying she was “really sorry” to hear about a subsequent attack, but doesn’t think her actions were wrong.
Acacia O’Connor, who was today removed from One NZ commercials after an attack onPeters’ property, was among a crowd of demonstrators who last week protested outside the Auckland house. She livestreamed some of the demonstration online, publicising Peters’ address.
On Monday evening, Peters’ home was vandalised and a crowbar was allegedly used to smash a window, causing glass to fall inside, including on to Peters’ dog. Peters wasn’t there but his partner Jan Trotman and a guest were.
“What’s happened doesn’t line up with our values, so we’re taking the character out of our advertising.”
O’Connor said One NZ were “choosing profit over people”.
Swarbrick was among politicians condemning the attack on Peters’ home. She rejected allegations her party’s criticism of the Government’s position on the Gaza conflict had incited such an action.
“This crosses a threshold and goes well beyond people’s right to protest.”
