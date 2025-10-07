Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis-Allan, O’Connor said she doesn’t know who broke the window and they are “not connected at all” to the group of protesters.

Asked if it was wrong to protest outside Peters’ house and share the address, she said: “No, I don’t think so. It is New Zealanders’ legal right to protest.

“I shared the street we were on to come and join us for a peaceful protest.”

She said police were at the protest and it occurred between about 6.30pm and 10pm.

O’Connor was asked whether she could imagine how a protest outside the property might be intimidating to Peters’ partner if she was there alone.

“I really can... this is our last resort,” she said, noting protesters had tried emailing, calling and protesting in public places.

But the activist said the demonstrators were “not being threatening”.

She believed there had been previous protests outside Peters’ house, including after dark, but said the action last week had been “full of love”.

O’Connor couldn’t say this would be the last time a protest would happen outside Peters’ house, but maintained her group was peaceful.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters wasn't at the house when it was vandalised but his partner was. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Earlier on Monday, O’Connor had stood alongside Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick and a number of others at a press conference featuring family members of New Zealanders detained in Israel.

Asked about her association with O’Connor, also a spokeswoman for Global Movement to Gaza, Swarbrick said on Tuesday she was unaware the woman had shared Peters’ personal details online.

“That press stand-up was largely arranged by the community itself. We helped to facilitate things. I had no idea that she would be there until we turned up in the morning.”

One NZ head of sustainability Nicky Preston said the company didn’t support any activity that put people’s safety at risk.

“What’s happened doesn’t line up with our values, so we’re taking the character out of our advertising.”

O’Connor said One NZ were “choosing profit over people”.

Swarbrick was among politicians condemning the attack on Peters’ home. She rejected allegations her party’s criticism of the Government’s position on the Gaza conflict had incited such an action.

“This crosses a threshold and goes well beyond people’s right to protest.”

Jamie Ensor is a senior political reporter in the NZ Herald press gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub press gallery office. He was a finalist this year for Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards.