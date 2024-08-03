Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Winston Peters and David Seymour who? Act and NZ First get written out of the script at National Party conference

Claire Trevett
By
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis speaking ahead of the tax cuts that will come into force on Wednesday. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Claire Trevett is the NZ Herald’s political editor, based at Parliament in Wellington. She started at the NZ Herald in 2003 and joined the Press Gallery team in 2007.

It was as if Act

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics