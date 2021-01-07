Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Who benefits from fees-free? The swing from polytechnic to university

5 minutes to read

Fees-free has seen a higher proportion of students head to university instead of institutes of technology or polytechnics. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Government's flagship fees-free policy seems to be sending more students to university at the expense of other tertiary education sectors.

Data released to the Herald under the Official Information Act shows that more than

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.