Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Western allies pledge troops to Ukraine; NZ’s role unclear

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Defence Minister Judith Collins on Herald NOW after a secret visit to Kyiv as 'Coalition of the Willing' hold overnight talks.

More than two dozen Western allies have formally committed to sending troops to Ukraine the day after a ceasefire deal is agreed – but it’s not yet clear if New Zealand is likely among them.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon overnight virtually attended a Paris meeting of the “coalition of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save