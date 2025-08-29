Advertisement
NZ Army chief Rose King on warfare, women on the frontline and ordering men around

Joanna Wane
Leading by example: Chief of Army Major General Rose King at Waiōuru Military Camp after completing her annual weapons qualification. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Agile, adaptive and lethal. Those are the qualities New Zealand needs to become combat-ready, says Chief of Army Major General Rose King – only the third woman in the world to lead a national military force. A year into the job, she talks to Joanna Wane about being top dog.

