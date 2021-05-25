Making history: Whanganui-born career soldier Rose King promoted to brigadier

Brigadier Rose King's husband, Lieutenant-Colonel Glenn King, along with Air Marshal Kevin Short, helped change the rank slides on her uniform during the ceremony. Photo / Supplied

Brigadier Rose King's husband, Lieutenant-Colonel Glenn King, along with Air Marshal Kevin Short, helped change the rank slides on her uniform during the ceremony. Photo / Supplied

A Whanganui-born career soldier has made history with her promotion to one of the army's most senior ranks.

After three decades of service to the New Zealand Defence Force, Colonel Rose King was promoted to the rank of brigadier within the NZ Army at a ceremony last Friday, becoming the first general-list female officer to be promoted to the rank.

Previously, only two female officers, a lawyer and a doctor, have reached the rank of brigadier but King is the first to have reached the rank having spent her entire career within the Defence Force.

At the promotion ceremony, King paid gratitude to those who had made her success possible.

"I acknowledge all of the wahine toa who have gone before me and laid the foundation for the remainder of us to continue to build our success upon. I'm grateful to all of them who in their own right have helped me achieve this success."

The mother of two also acknowledged the significance of being a female in a leadership position, saying she aimed to bring a different perspective to her role.

"Authenticity is so important to me and I'm proud to bring a different approach to how I lead. Women bring a unique perspective to leadership that should be celebrated and embraced."

Whanganui soldier Rose King was present at the 2014 Anzac dawn service at Anzac Cove, where she placed a wreath. Photo / NZME

King enlisted in the New Zealand Army in July 1991, attended the Officer Cadet School in Waiouru and graduated into the Corps of Royal New Zealand Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

In addition to her multiple New Zealand awards, King has been awarded the Nato Meritorious Service Medal, the United States Meritorious Service Medal and the United States Army Commendation for her services in Afghanistan.

Chief of the Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short was present at the ceremony and assisted with the presentation of King's new rank slides.

"Rose is a highly competent leader and role model for those around her and we, as a Defence Force, need more leaders like her to highlight the diversity of thought that women bring to our organisation," Short said.

Chief of Army Major-General John Boswell also reflected on the efforts of Brigadier King.

"I have known Rose for most of her career. She's an outstanding officer and a fantastic role model to people of all ranks across our organisation. This promotion is a significant occasion; not just for Rose, but for the NZ Army also."