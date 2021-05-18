Defence Force hopes Whanganui information evening will scout the next recruits

Reserve recruiter Joseph Hungerford-Morgan has been busy running flyers around Whanganui trying to garner interest for the Reserves. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui Reserve Battalion is trying round up new recruits.

It will hold an information session next week, with Reserve recruiter Joseph Hungerford-Morgan hoping to see many keen locals pop their heads in.

The information evening will be at the Whanganui Army Office, 86 Maria Pl Extension, with soldiers from the 5th/7th Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, giving a presentation on what it means to be a part of the Reserves.

"They will just talk about what it takes to join, their own experiences and stories and careers they have had with the Defence Force."

Recruits will be trained in basic soldier skills, which include weapon handling, first aid, field craft, navigation, fitness training and teamwork.

Hungerford-Morgan, who has been the Reserve recruiter for the Whanganui area since February, said anyone could go along to learn more about the Reserves.

"I'm trying to focus on the Year 12 and Year 13 students at high school. I've also been to big employers such as Tasman Tanning and Pacific Helmets, just trying to get the word out."

He said the Defence Force had a relationship with CrossFit Whanganui, which held a free class called ForceFit, designed to start training those who had applied to be part of the Reserves.

"It's basically to motivate those who have gone through the application process to get fit."

He said a small group of Reserves trained together on Mondays, which had helped foster a tighter community.

"What I usually do is grab them and transfer them to each other. They can ask each other where they are in the process. It has been good, but I would like to see more join."

He said people's initial interest was great but, as the application process continued, many dropped out for various reasons.

Hungerford-Morgan said in a time where people were struggling to secure employment and some needed direction, joining the Reserves could be a start to a long, productive career.

"Schools and local businesses like to complain about young people not having opportunities. I always go up to them and say this is a great opportunity."

The information evening is at 6pm on Tuesday, May 25, at the Whanganui Army Office, 86 Maria Pl Extension.