The crash occurred just before 8.30am on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The crash occurred just before 8.30am on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

No one was injured when a car crashed into a fence in Gonville on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle crash on York St just before 8.30am, after a driver lost control and crashed into a fence.

Traffic was temporarily diverted away from the York St scene, down Alma Rd and Puriri St, as police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews assisted.