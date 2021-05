Fire and Emergency was alerted to a house fire on Acourt St just after 5.30am on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Fire and Emergency was alerted to a house fire on Acourt St just after 5.30am on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an early morning house fire in Hāwera.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to a house fire on Acourt St just after 5.30am on Tuesday.

The house was on fire when Hāwera crews arrived, with five fire engines called in to help fight the blaze.

The fire was extinguished just before 9am and fire investigators are currently on site trying to figure out the cause.