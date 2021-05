Photo / NZME

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui fire crews are at a blaze in a factory in Murray St, Aramoho.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to the fire at 12.04pm on Monday.

A Fire And Emergency spokeswoman said sprinklers had been activated inside the building, and crews from two fire engines were in attendance.

"We are currently fighting the fire with hose reels," she said.