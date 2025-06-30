Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Ruapehu District Council community fund recognised for local government excellence

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

The recently opened obstacle course in the Taumarunui Domain, initiated by the Taumarunui Youth and Community Trust, was one of the 15 projects made possible by the Empowering Communities, Enhancing Lives Fund.

The recently opened obstacle course in the Taumarunui Domain, initiated by the Taumarunui Youth and Community Trust, was one of the 15 projects made possible by the Empowering Communities, Enhancing Lives Fund.

A community funding initiative has earned the Ruapehu District Council a highly commended citation for local government excellence.

The council’s Empowering Communities, Enhancing Lives Fund was recognised at the 2025 LGFA Taituarā Local Government Excellence Awards.

The awards celebrate programmes that demonstrate professional excellence and innovation in local government management.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle