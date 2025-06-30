“The $500,000 contestable fund was made possible through the previous Labour Government’s Better Off package, designed to support councils with the transition of water services to new entities while investing in community wellbeing.

“Community boards used the fund to back projects that supported Ruapehu’s environmental, social, cultural and economic wellbeing – aligned with council’s goals for sustainable development and inclusive governance.”

Community development executive manager Pauline Welch said the council received more than $2.5 million in applications – five times the amount available.

“Choosing what to fund was the hardest part. We received 34 applications and were able to support 15 projects,” she said.

“These included stream restoration, new playgrounds, trail upgrades, predator control, upgrades to a kōhanga and community halls, local events, equine learning programmes, assisted learning swimming lessons, funding for community art centre operations, the bronze Kaimanawa horse statue in Waiouru, and seed funding for the Raetihi Temepara restoration.”

The projects delivered environmental improvements, upgraded community facilities, promoted inclusive learning and recreation, celebrated local culture, and strengthened community connections across the district, Welch said.

“Council was pleased to be able to support some of the many hard-working, volunteer-based community groups and organisations that often struggle to access funding.

“The success of the fund shows just how far a relatively small investment can go when made available to those with a passion for their communities.”

Welch said although it was a one-off fund, the council encouraged any community group in the district with a placemaking project to apply to the annual Community Development and Pride of Place Fund.