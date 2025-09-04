Defence Minister Judith Collins and Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s city military administration, view the destruction in Kyiv.

Defence Minister Judith Collins has made a secret trip to Ukraine only just revealed to the public today.

She is among the most senior New Zealand representatives to visit the eastern European nation since it was invaded by Russia in 2022. Former Defence Minister Peeni Henare travelled there during his time in office under the Labour Government.

Collins’ office has released a statement saying that during the minister’s trip to Kyiv, she held formal talks with her Ukrainian counterpart, Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, and had engagements with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the Office of the President, and Deputy Minister of Defence Oleksandr Kozenko.

“Russia’s illegal invasion has brought misery and destruction to the Ukrainian people for three-and-a-half long years now,” Collins said.

“New Zealand’s response was swift when Russia invaded in February 2022 – and our support for Ukraine remains steadfast. This was the key message I conveyed in Kyiv.”