Defence Minister Judith Collins and Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s city military administration, view the destruction in Kyiv.
Defence Minister Judith Collins has made a secret trip to Ukraine only just revealed to the public today.
She is among the most senior New Zealand representatives to visit the eastern European nation since it was invaded by Russia in 2022. Former Defence Minister Peeni Henare travelled there duringhis time in office under the Labour Government.
Collins’ office has released a statement saying that during the minister’s trip to Kyiv, she held formal talks with her Ukrainian counterpart, Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, and had engagements with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the Office of the President, and Deputy Minister of Defence Oleksandr Kozenko.
“Russia’s illegal invasion has brought misery and destruction to the Ukrainian people for three-and-a-half long years now,” Collins said.
“New Zealand’s response was swift when Russia invaded in February 2022 – and our support for Ukraine remains steadfast. This was the key message I conveyed in Kyiv.”
The minister was accompanied by the Defence Force Chief, Air Marshal Tony Davies.
The minister’s office said it was “a tangible reminder of both New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and our strong support for the international rules-based order”.
“My counterparts said they deeply valued the fact we had made the effort to travel from the other side of the world to demonstrate New Zealand’s support and solidarity for Ukraine, and that it gave them enormous strength.”
Collins also visited Warsaw, Poland. She met Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. She is scheduled to meet Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.
“Poland remains one of our most trusted partners in Central and Eastern Europe. We are united by shared values and strategic interests that underpin our close relationship,” Collins said.
“My engagements in Warsaw underline Poland’s critical role as both the key logistical hub for support to Ukraine and the anchor of Nato’s eastern flank.”
Collins is also expected to travel to Britain for defence and security meetings. She said the two countries have a “deep and enduring” partnership, including through Five Eyes.
“These ties play a vital role in safeguarding the security of both our nations and allow us to contribute to collective efforts to uphold global security. I look forward to engaging with UK counterparts in the days ahead.”