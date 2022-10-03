Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will take questions from media at 3pm. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will front her post-Cabinet press conference at 3pm today.

She is expected to be joined by Minister Ayesha Verrall who will discuss a report on the effect of the government's housing regulations on people's health and wellbeing.

Foreign affairs looks set to dominate the week, with New Zealand announcing a fresh wave of sanctions against Russia last week as the war in Ukraine escalates. Closer to home, the government is expecting visits for the Indian and Solomon Islands' foreign ministers this week.

The Government, meanwhile, is keen to pivot the focus to the economy as part of a series of attempts to reframe issues against a resurgent National.

Ardern will likely face questions on the unfolding crisis in Iran where thousands have protested against the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, after her arrest by the morality police for wearing her hijab improperly.

The protests have rocked Iran and sparked protests all over the world against the repressive regime.

Speaking to RNZ this morning, Ardern said the government was keeping a "rolling review" of sanctions on Russia and assistance to Ukraine.

Ardern said "every conversation" she has had with Ukrainian representatives stresses "just how much the sanctions matter to them. They see that as the way to continue to put pressure on Russia to end the war.

"So we've kept a rolling review on the sanctions we're placing on individuals who may have influence but also goods and services so that's where we're particularly looking at the moment."

Ardern said more advice on sanctions would be delivered in the next fortnight. She said the Government was having a "finer look" at what it exported and imported with Russia.

She said expelling Russia's ambassador to New Zealand was "still an option", but suggested this was unlikely.

The final of the three cost of living payments has been paid out today.

The payments were intended to help middle-income households with the rising cost of living, but became a political football after a messy rollout from IRD.

On RNZ, Ardern played down the suggestion that the government would make available additional fiscal support for households beyond the current fuel excise and road user charge cut which expires at the end of January.

She said additional support could make inflation worse.

"Certainly what you do in this area can have an inflationary impact," Ardern said, criticising National's tax cut package for likely adding to inflation.