US election: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta to congratulate Joe Biden

Derek Cheng is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is addressing media at 11.30am following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's message of congratulations to US President-elect Joe Biden.

Today is Mahuta's first media appearance in the role after she was sworn in as Foreign Affairs Minister on Friday.

Ardern said this morning the relationship between New Zealand and the US is strong.

"I look forward to developing even closer relations with the incoming Biden Administration," she said.

"As Vice President, Joe Biden was a close friend of New Zealand and visited here in 2016, the most senior US politician to do so since President Bill Clinton attended APEC in 1999.

"New Zealand will continue to work side-by-side with the United States on the issues that matter to both of us, including the prosperity, security, and sustainability in the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions.

"The campaign by the President-elect has also shown the shared interests we have in addressing global challenges like Covid-19 and climate change.

"There are many challenges in front of the international community right now, the message of unity from Joe Biden positions us well to take those challenges on."

She also acknowledged outgoing President Donald Trump.

"New Zealand has enjoyed positive and cooperative relations with the United States over the period of the Trump Administration, especially in the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions," Ardern said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States, after he passed the 270 Electoral College votes needed with a win in Pennsylvania early this morning (NZ time).

He said in a statement he was "honoured and humbled".

"It's time for America to unite. And to heal," he said. "We are the United States of America. And there is nothing we can't do, if we do it together."

After TV networks called the race for Biden, Trump said in a statement that Biden was "rushing to falsely pose as the winner" and said it was "far from over".

"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."

"I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands," Trump said in the statement.

THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Mahuta is expected to talk about what a Biden presidency will mean for New Zealand.

Ardern has previously spoken about the importance of a rules-based multilateralism, in stark contrast to Trump's doctrine of protectionism and America First.

Ardern has joined British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other world leaders in offering her congratulations.

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

I also wish to congratulate Vice President Elect @KamalaHarris and recognise the huge significance of her election for so many people. Vice President Elect Harris & President Elect Biden will make a very formidable team. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 7, 2020