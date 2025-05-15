The changes, which passed through the House under urgency last week, included tightening the thresholds that must be met before a pay equity claim could be advanced. It also meant 33 current claims had to be restarted as long as they complied with the new criteria.

Protesters rally outside Act Minister Brooke van Velden’s electorate office in St Johns, Auckland, opposing the Government’s pay equity legislation. Photo / Jason Dorday

Ansell-Bridges said van Velden had referenced advice from officials that suggested all 33 claims should be able to be restarted under the new regime, something the CTU doubted.

However, the union leaders claimed van Velden expected future settlements to be worth less under the new criteria, explaining the Government’s recent comments that the changes would save billions.

“That is really concerning that she does anticipate effectively that women in these women-dominated industries will ultimately end up with less money as a result of those pay equity settlements.”

Ansell-Bridges also noted how van Velden, in the meeting, had stressed the reforms were also progressed at the request of her Cabinet colleagues, which the union leader viewed as “passing the buck”.

“Clearly, these have been very unpopular changes and it seems like there might be a bit of a desire to spread the blame around to others as well.”

Van Velden‘s office has been approached for comment.

Wagstaff had requested a regular meeting with van Velden but he said his request was denied.

“That is true to form in our experience with this minister, there isn’t a lot of dialogue.”

While it was a “frank” meeting, Wagstaff chuckled there were no “profanities” used - a nod to van Velden’s use of the C-word in the House yesterday.

Children show off placards in support of pay equity during an event at Labour's caucus room in Parliament to show opposition to the Government's pay equity changes. Photo / Adam Pearse

This morning, the CTU held an event in Labour’s caucus room for opponents of the Government’s changes, focused on the generations of women who had fought for pay equity.

The event was family-oriented, several children spent much of the morning in one corner creating placards with messages including “For my Mum”, “For their future” and “Pay equity now please”.

The crowd of about 30, including several Labour and Greens MPs, heard from nurses union delegate and paediatric nurse Mel Anderson, who stood alongside her children, sister and other family as she spoke about the “utterly gut-wrenching” cancelling of 33 current pay equity claims.

She referenced the recently settled pay equity claim for nurses, saying she had seen its impact embodied by a boost in morale and reduced staff turnover.

Care worker and Public Service Association delegate Kate Halsall said her colleagues were struggling financially and some were forced to get help from the Ministry of Social Development.

She also spoke of how some care workers were unable to purchase fuel to travel to their patients.

Halsall referenced her own family, saying her daughter worked in a similar role to her but was paid significantly more despite holding fewer qualifications.

“This has kicked us in the guts ... we all need to stand up and fight for it.”

Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.