Christopher Luxon’s pay equity blunder could be Chris Hipkins’ opportunity – Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald
5 mins to read

The decision by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Government to scrap a pay equity law will impact low-paid female workers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Shane Te Pou
Opinion by Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.
THREE KEY FACTS

  • Christopher Luxon’s Government repealed pay equity legislation, affecting low-paid workers, mostly women, without consultation.
  • The repeal aims to save billions, impacting teachers, care workers, and others expecting fair pay.
  • The decision has sparked widespread outrage, with calls for opposition parties to restore the law.

Out of the blue, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Government ripped up the pay equity legislation this week. No consultation, no select committee process. Just one hurried press conference from a junior minister.

Just like that, the hundreds of thousands of low-paid workers – nearly all

