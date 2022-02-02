Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Unemployment insurance: Grant Robertson proposes decent scheme at a bad time - Thomas Coughlan

5 minutes to read
Border reopening plans loom, severe weather continues to hammer parts of the South Island and the US makes moves in Eastern Europe in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Border reopening plans loom, severe weather continues to hammer parts of the South Island and the US makes moves in Eastern Europe in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

The unemployment insurance scheme announced by the Government on Wednesday is a decent policy, which comes at a terrible time.

It's the product of an approach by Business NZ and the Council of Trade

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.