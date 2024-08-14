Advertisement
Treaty of Waitangi expert Claudia Orange reflects on the past and the present in Turnbull lecture

Audrey Young
  • Dame Claudia Orange says the Treaty of Waitangi committed NZ to a shared authority.
  • What that shared authority means today and how it might develop further is a matter of ongoing debate, she says in a keynote lecture. Read the full lecture below.
  • Her childhood experiences gave her a lifelong interest in Māori-related policy and the Treaty.

Dame Claudia Orange, one of New Zealand’s leading Treaty of Waitangi historians, remembers the Queen’s visit in 1953 for the wrong reasons.

She was Claudia Bell, a schoolgirl at St Mary’s,

