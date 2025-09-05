Advertisement
Treasury warns of years of cuts to come, what’s in it for voters? – Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be keen for a polling boost in 2026. Photo / Marika Khabazi

Opinion by Thomas Coughlan
THE FACTS

  • Treasury warned of significant spending pressures in coming years.
  • A Budget paper, published this week, said some of these pressures could be funded by cuts, but about $8.4b would need to come from elsewhere.
  • New Zealand enjoys a good credit rating, but Fitch recently said it was important New Zealand keep its culture of fiscal sustainability.

Treasury didn’t hold back when it briefed Finance Minister Nicola Willis last December about the cost of running departments to the end of the decade.

In 2024, ministers had instructed departments to prepare “performance plans”.

These plans would require departments to work out how much

