Tied to the ties: Speaker Trevor Mallard rules to keep jacket and necktie in the debating chamber

Maori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi holding his tie aloft to symbolise a noose during his maiden speech in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Politicians will still have to wear jackets and ties in Parliament's debating chamber after Speaker Trevor Mallard rejected a plea for dress standards to be relaxed.

Greens co-leader James Shaw made a cheeky request to abolish the antiquated rule while Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi called ties a "colonial noose".

Waititi was rejected from Parliament last year after refusing to wear one and in his maiden speech to Parliament said in te reo: "Take the noose from around my neck so that I may sing my song."

At the end of last year Mallard invited MPs to write to him with their thoughts on the change.

"A significant majority of members who responded opposed any change to dress standards for the Debating Chamber.

"Having considered those views, I have decided that no change in current standards is warranted. Business attire, including a jacket and tie for men, remains the required dress standard."

Mallard said the 2017 review of the standing orders supported MPs dressing in formal wear of the cultures they addressed with.

"I do not propose any change."

Greens co-leader James Shaw asked the Speaker to review the rule that ties must be worn in the House. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mallard did, however, opt to relax the dress code in the Speaker's Gallery - which looks down on the House - because enforcement of the standards was "uneven".

After Shaw's plea to Mallard last year discussion erupted online about whether the dress standards needed to change.

Former National leader Simon Bridges was quick to spring to the defence of the fashion accessory - tweeting: "It may not be the biggest issue the world faces but men who come to Parliament should wear ties.

"It's not a bar, or a club, or a business, it's a national Parliament."