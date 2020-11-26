Is it time for Parliament to cut ties with wearing the tie?

James Shaw often wears a green tie. Photo / File

In a tweet MP Simon Bridges expressed his feeling towards James Shaw's cheeky comment in Parliment today.

"It may not be the biggest issue the world faces but men who come to Parliament should wear ties.

"It's not a bar, or a club, or a business, it's a national Parliament."

Today Green Party co-leader James Shaw made a rather cheeky request during Parliament's opening day, asking for the rule requiring male MPs the wear a tie to be scrapped.

"I wonder if we could look at the rule which requires men to wear ties" Shaw asked speaker Trevor Mallard

The comment made by Shaw who was wearing a Green tie at the time was met with laughter.

It may not be the biggest issue the world faces but men who come to Parliament should wear ties. It’s not a bar, or a club, or a business, it’s a national Parliament. — Simon Bridges (@simonjbridges) November 26, 2020

Bridges' tweet proved to be the quite the talker online with many Twitter users putting their opinion in on the tie debate.

"No, I disagree. Times have moved on, Simon, and ties are no longer necessary.

"Being tidy and presentable is entirely possible sans ties" one users wrote.

Yes. Dress codes are not some arbitrarily-constructed set of immutable norms that can just be revisited at any time, just because someone feels they're not reflective of the times! Rules should be maintained in perpetuity. They're there for a very important reason! — Phil Wheeler (@Phil_Wheeler) November 26, 2020

Does this mean the end of the tie?

Wait, men have to wear ties in the House? How archaic! — Mark Hanna (@HonestUniverse) November 24, 2020

Parisian's managing director John Crompton told RNZ's Checkpoint, the tie is still a part of mens attire.

Crompton told RNZ he has noticed a growing interest in the tie as it is no longer a compulsory item for men.

Parisian is a fourth generation tie-making business located in Auckland's CBD.

Celebrating its 100th birthday last year, New Zealanders have defiantly kept Parisian in business.

Murray Crane of Crane Brothers also spoke to RNZ's Checkpoint, saying tie use overall has definitely declined.

"I think you give Kiwi men an opportunity to not dress up and they take it with two hands."

David Clarke said it wasn't the top agenda on his list to have a view, saying its something for the Speaker to decide.

Chris Hipkins said he doesn't mind wearing a tie, while Nick Smith acknowledged he was a traditionalist, saying "neat formal attire is part of what actually Parliament should require".

So what do you think?

Should the tie stay? Or is it time to move on?