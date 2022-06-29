Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Thomas Coughlan: Will Jacinda Ardern get an EU trade deal tomorrow?

4 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron at a meeting where Ardern pressed the need for a trade deal. Photo / AP

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron at a meeting where Ardern pressed the need for a trade deal. Photo / AP

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

ANALYSIS:

European trade negotiators are said to be some of the best in the business.

British negotiators reported the Europeans' Herculean stamina during Brexit talks, as the European negotiators waged a war of attrition, winding

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.