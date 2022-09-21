Voyager 2022 media awards
Politics

Thomas Coughlan: The UN, my war on bugs, and Emmanuel Macron's wink

By
3 mins to read
When people talk about the United Nations, they don't mention the invasive bugs surrounding its New York headquarters. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

It would be easy to lose your head at the United Nations.

You couldn't throw a stone at the UN headquarters at New York without hitting a world leader of some kind of another -

