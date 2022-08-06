Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Thomas Coughlan: National touches base, recognises need for change

8 minutes to read
Christopher Luxon and outgoing Party President Peter Goodfellow. Photo / George Heard

Christopher Luxon and outgoing Party President Peter Goodfellow. Photo / George Heard

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

ANALYSIS

In the seminal 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, a powerful fashion editor, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, confronts her junior assistant Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway for scoffing at the frivolous

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.