Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Thomas Coughlan: Lobbying reforms substance or just ‘something’?

Thomas Coughlan
By
5 mins to read
Lobbyists are being given the red light. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Lobbyists are being given the red light. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

The Government’s belated crackdown on lobbying is straight from the playbook of Yes, Minister, The Thick of It, or Australia’s Utopia.

The happenstance of Guyon Espiner of RNZ’s investigation into lobbying being released at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics