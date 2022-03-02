Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Thomas Coughlan: Jacinda Ardern besting Christopher Luxon in Question Time

6 minutes to read
National leader Christopher Luxon is a fast learner, but he's got catching up to do in Question Time. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon is a fast learner, but he's got catching up to do in Question Time. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

They say Question Time doesn't matter anymore - some question whether it ever really did.

The view of most parties' front benches, back offices, and assorted pundits is that the whole exercise is a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.