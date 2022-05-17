Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Thomas Coughlan: How much jabberwocky in Budget 2022?

6 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson at his photo op for his Wellbeing Budget 2022. Video / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson at his photo op for his Wellbeing Budget 2022. Video / Mark Mitchell

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

At its most simple, the Budget is a piece of legislation that gives the Government the legal authority to spend money - an appropriation bill, to use the official terminology.

The annual circus we call

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.